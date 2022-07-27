Grid+ Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (GRID) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Grid+ has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $17.84 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Grid+

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grid+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

