Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grifols in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grifols’ FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRFS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Grifols Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Grifols has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 685.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 561,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Grifols by 1,948.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 228,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.