Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Announces Earnings Results

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.41%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ASR stock opened at $185.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.31 and a 200 day moving average of $206.88. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.48 and a 52 week high of $230.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.4113 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at $440,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.33.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Further Reading

