Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 37.88%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ASR opened at $185.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.88. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.48 and a 12 month high of $230.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.4113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

