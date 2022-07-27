Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.41%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
NYSE:ASR opened at $185.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.48 and a fifty-two week high of $230.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.88.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.4113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.
