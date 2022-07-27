Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.41%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE:ASR opened at $185.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.48 and a fifty-two week high of $230.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.4113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

