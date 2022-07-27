GSK plc (LON:GSK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.25

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,752 ($21.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.33. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,734.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,685.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.37) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,181.65).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.08) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.89) price target on GSK in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.64) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.29) to GBX 1,950 ($23.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.30) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820.77 ($21.94).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

