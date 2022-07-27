Guggenheim Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $130.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Guggenheim to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,775,468. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $750,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 49.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Varenne Capital Partners now owns 52,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,446,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

