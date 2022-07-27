Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for approximately 1.7% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.14% of Guidewire Software worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.06 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $124,005.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $124,005.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

