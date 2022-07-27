H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.91 and traded as low as $2.59. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 36,181 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HNNMY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale raised their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.23.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Articles

