Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17,291% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Halfords Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Halfords Group Company Profile
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halfords Group (HLFDY)
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.