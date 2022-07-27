Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Invests $409,000 in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,649,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,832,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Riskified by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Stock Performance

RSKD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Riskified Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Riskified Profile

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

