Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,173 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNST. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Honest by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Honest by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of HNST traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Honest had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 10,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $42,536.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 10,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $42,536.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 64,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $259,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,351.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,711 shares of company stock valued at $846,907 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

About Honest

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

