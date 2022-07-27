Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 97.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,501 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 866.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 142,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,862 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQSP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

SQSP traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 4,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,511. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $590,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

