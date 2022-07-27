Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Doximity makes up 1.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Doximity worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Doximity by 400.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. 5,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,796. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 58.61. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

Insider Activity at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 40.52%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Doximity Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

