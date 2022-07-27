Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $522.27

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 522.27 ($6.29) and traded as low as GBX 491 ($5.92). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 522 ($6.29), with a volume of 76,596 shares changing hands.

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 517.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 522.27. The company has a market capitalization of £169.84 million and a PE ratio of 551.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hargreaves Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 17.60 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.80. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Roger McDowell sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.77), for a total value of £100,036 ($120,525.30). In related news, insider David Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.22) per share, for a total transaction of £59,900 ($72,168.67). Also, insider Roger McDowell sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.77), for a total transaction of £100,036 ($120,525.30). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,800 shares of company stock worth $26,439,600.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

