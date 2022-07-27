Harley-Davidson (HOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.96.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

