Hathor (HTR) Market Cap Hits $34.34 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. Hathor has a total market cap of $34.34 million and $724,770.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031922 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 910,130,560 coins and its circulating supply is 234,185,560 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hathor

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.