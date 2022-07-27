Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $13.22 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $120,150.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,078.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.91 or 0.06759955 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00252517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00119657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00717036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.86 or 0.00554380 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,418,430 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

