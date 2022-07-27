Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04. 13,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 787,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $688.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.85) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.