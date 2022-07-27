Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Hays’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Hays alerts:

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 190 ($2.29) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Hays Stock Performance

Hays Company Profile

HAYPY opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

(Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.