Haywood Securities Trims Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Target Price to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.39.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.32. 1,040,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,030. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.81. The company has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.867954 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total transaction of C$364,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,987,649.18. In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$364,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,987,649.18. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,020,849.30. Insiders bought a total of 68,600 shares of company stock worth $641,758 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

