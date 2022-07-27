Head to Head Analysis: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) & Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ally Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ally Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $8.21 billion 1.27 $3.06 billion $6.94 4.65 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.43 $1.61 million $0.65 20.85

Profitability

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ally Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 29.79% 20.03% 1.57% Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.96% N/A N/A

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ally Financial pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ally Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ally Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ally Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 1 3 7 0 2.55 Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ally Financial presently has a consensus target price of $50.64, indicating a potential upside of 57.28%. Given Ally Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers' vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the healthcare industry. The company also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

