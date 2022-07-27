Head-To-Head Review: WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sequans Communications and WiSA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $50.88 million 2.57 -$20.26 million ($0.20) -13.70 WiSA Technologies $6.54 million 1.83 -$11.82 million ($1.02) -0.70

WiSA Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WiSA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

99.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sequans Communications and WiSA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 210.22%. WiSA Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 533.80%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Sequans Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -13.04% N/A -21.57% WiSA Technologies -208.80% -82.89% -67.06%

Summary

Sequans Communications beats WiSA Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. The company provides a comprehensive product portfolio for 5G/4G massive IoT applications based on its Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. It also offers a product portfolio for 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 and Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

