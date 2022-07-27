Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

