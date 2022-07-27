Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:HTLFP)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Heartland Financial USA Price Performance
Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $30.32.
About Heartland Financial USA
