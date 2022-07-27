HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,387.00

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $61.46 million and $5,387.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003150 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019894 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

