Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $598.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

