Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 3,360.0% in July

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 3,360.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HEINY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Heineken from €120.00 ($122.45) to €125.00 ($127.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Heineken from €104.50 ($106.63) to €105.60 ($107.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Heineken from €120.00 ($122.45) to €121.00 ($123.47) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.37.

Shares of HEINY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. 43,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. Heineken has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

