Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues Earnings Results

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HLX opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

