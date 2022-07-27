Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) PT Raised to $7.50 at Cowen

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 135.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.91. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 667,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 180,253 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,121 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

