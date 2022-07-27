Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 11.6 %
NYSE:HLX opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.