Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 11.6 %

NYSE:HLX opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after acquiring an additional 345,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after acquiring an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,729,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after buying an additional 408,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after buying an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.