Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.39. Evercore ISI now has a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 57,321 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLX. StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $521.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

