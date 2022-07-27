Hemington Wealth Management Buys 5,057 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

BAC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 244,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,816,376. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

