Hemington Wealth Management Buys Shares of 25,208 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.
Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 594,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,385. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.