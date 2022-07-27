Hemington Wealth Management Buys Shares of 25,208 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 594,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,385. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23.

