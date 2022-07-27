Hemington Wealth Management Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in Adobe by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.05. 22,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

