Hemington Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,132,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,850. The firm has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.