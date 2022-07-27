Hemington Wealth Management Has $346,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.70. 203,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,580. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.