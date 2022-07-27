Hemington Wealth Management Invests $1.04 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610,141 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 323,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,368,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

