Hemington Wealth Management Invests $223,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in ASML by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $13.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $537.42. 14,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,709. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

