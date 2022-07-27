Hemington Wealth Management Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,403,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 52,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average is $132.90. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

