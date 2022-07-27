Hemington Wealth Management Sells 12,849 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

