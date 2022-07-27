Hemington Wealth Management Sells 628 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 5.2 %

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.21.

Shares of ADP traded up $11.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.31. 35,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,598. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average is $215.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.