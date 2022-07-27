Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Raises Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HFEL opened at GBX 280.97 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £425.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Henderson Far East Income has a 52 week low of GBX 264.32 ($3.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 319 ($3.84).

In related news, insider Nicholas George acquired 9,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,361.45).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

