Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HFEL stock opened at GBX 280.97 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £425.86 million and a P/E ratio of -217.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 286.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 291.76. Henderson Far East Income has a 12 month low of GBX 264.32 ($3.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 319 ($3.84).

In other news, insider Nicholas George bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,361.45).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

