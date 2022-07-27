Hess (NYSE:HES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

NYSE:HES opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.66. Hess has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 474.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $215,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

