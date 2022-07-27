Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.19 and last traded at $101.98. Approximately 20,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,967,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Hess Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Hess by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 270,119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hess by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 155.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

