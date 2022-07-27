HEX Market Capitalization Achieves $8.48 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $8.48 billion and $9.27 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEX has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00426750 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $489.18 or 0.02145625 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004839 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00300786 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000680 BTC.
About HEX
HEX (HEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
