Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.92-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.57.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. 678,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
