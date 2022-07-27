Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average of $139.21. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

