Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $294.74 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $270.00 and a fifty-two week high of $432.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

